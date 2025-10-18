Saturday, October 18, 2025

Govt promises action if sabotage found behind recent fires

No act of criminality or provocation will be allowed to disrupt the public life and political process, says the government

File image: Authorities have intensified security in the Uttara area of the capital in wake of the Dhaka airport fire on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 10:05 PM

The interim government has said they are aware of “public concern” regarding some major fires in several locations across the country, stressing that any credible evidence of sabotage or arson will be met with a swift and resolute response.

"We wish to assure all citizens that the security services are investigating each incident thoroughly and protecting lives and property with utmost vigilance," said the government in a statement shared by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing on Saturday night. 

No act of criminality or provocation will be allowed to disrupt the public life and political process, said the government. 

"Let us be clear--if these fires prove to be acts of sabotage, and their aim is to sow panic and division, they will succeed only if we allow fear to overtake our reason and our resolve," the statement reads.

Bangladesh has faced many challenges before, and together they will face any threats to the new democracy with unity, calm and determination, the government said. 

"We have nothing to fear but fear itself," the statement added.

FireInterim government
