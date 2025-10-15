Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Prof Yunus to meet political parties ahead of July Charter signing

The National Consensus Commission sent the final July National Charter to parties, seeking full commitment

Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 06:59 PM

Chief Adviser and Head of the National Consensus Commission Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus will hold a meeting with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday evening as the signing ceremony of the "July National Charter 2025" will be held on Friday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The meeting will begin at 6pm and representatives from all political parties will attend it to discuss the overall preparations for this event and other issues, an official told UNB.

The National Consensus Commission on Tuesday sent the final version of the July National Charter to political parties, seeking their firm commitment to its full implementation.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Consensus Commission was held at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday chaired by the chief adviser.

In the meeting, Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz, Commission members were present.

National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman and Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah were also present at the meeting.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusNational Consensus Commission
