ACC chief urges political parties not to nominate corrupt individuals in elections

'Every crime and corruption has a political connection'

File image of ACC Chief Abdul Momen. Photo: BSS
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 07:39 PM

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen on Tuesday urged all political parties not to nominate corrupt individuals in the upcoming elections.

He made the call while addressing the opening ceremony of a day-long workshop organized for members of Reporters Against Corruption (RAC) at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.

“Every crime and corruption has a political connection. It is impossible to improve the country as a whole while corruption exists at the top level,” Dr Momen said.

He added that during the Awami League’s rule, many influential businessmen attempted to bankrupt the country through corruption.

“The ACC is fearlessly investigating those cases,” he asserted.

Responding to a question, the ACC chief said, “Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members will be tried like any other offenders. If the court is lenient, the trial process will be expedited.”

He also mentioned that red notices have been issued through Interpol and other legal measures have been taken to bring back Sheikh Hasina, her family members, and other fugitive corrupt individuals.

“However, repatriating laundered money from abroad remains a highly difficult task,” he added, noting that the ACC and relevant government agencies are working relentlessly on the issue.

Praising journalists for their role in ensuring good governance, Dr Momen said: “Journalists play a vital role in establishing accountability in the state. Killing a journalist is equivalent to killing democracy.”

During the workshop, ACC Director General (Special Investigation) Mir Md Zainul Abedin Shibli and Director General (Training and ICT) Abdullah Al Zahid discussed the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004, the ACC Rules 2007, the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947, and the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012, among other related laws and regulations.

RAC representatives urged the ACC chairman to remove all obstacles preventing journalists from entering the ACC office and requested that any allegations against ACC officials be handled through proper investigation and legal or departmental action only when there are specific and verified complaints.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)
