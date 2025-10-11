Dr Asif Nazrul: Nation needs safe exit from dysfunctional system

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has said that while the idea of a “safe exit” is often discussed in political circles, it is not the advisers who require one—but rather the nation itself, which must find a way out of its current dysfunctional state structure.

Speaking at a national consultation meeting on the draft “National Human Rights Commission Ordinance, 2025,” held Saturday at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka, Dr Nazrul underscored the urgent need for systemic reform.

“For 55 years, we have witnessed misrule, extrajudicial killings, and rampant bank looting that robbed ordinary citizens of their savings,” he said.

“This unhealthy and self-destructive system cannot continue. The country needs a safe and dignified exit from this state of affairs.”

The consultation brought together a range of legal, diplomatic, and civil society voices.

Among the speakers were Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, Swiss Ambassador Reto Siegfried Renggli, Deputy Head of Mission of the Danish Embassy Anders B Carlsen, UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller, and Law Secretary Dr Hafiz Ahmed.

The event focused on strengthening the legal framework of the National Human Rights Commission and ensuring its alignment with international standards, amid growing calls for accountability and institutional reform.