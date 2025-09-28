Home Ministry: No one involved in Khagrachhari killings will be spared

The Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed deep sorrow over the casualties in an attack by miscreants in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari district and assured that stern action will be taken against those responsible.

“No perpetrator involved in the Khagrachhari killings will be spared,” the ministry said in a statement signed by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer (Director) Faisal Hasan.

“Through an investigation, legal action will soon be taken against those involved in the incident, in which three people of the hill tracts (Pahari) were killed, and thirteen army personnel, including a major; the officer-in-charge of Guimara police station, along with three other policemen; and several others were injured,” the statement said.

The ministry also urged all concerned to remain calm and exercise patience in the wake of the incident.