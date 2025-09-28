Sunday, September 28, 2025

Asif Nazrul: Expatriates’ love for Bangladesh overwhelms me

He said expatriates have contributed significantly to rebuilding the economy of Bangladesh

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul addresses the National Consensus Commission meeting at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 04:32 PM

Adviser to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Asif Nazrul said he had remained in London after his scholarship ended because of the warmth, support and patriotism of the Bangladeshi community abroad, adding that their love for the country deeply moved him.

He said: “Because of the love and affection of expatriates, I stayed in London even after my scholarship had ended. Not just me, but the entire Bangladeshi community there— the way they welcomed us, the way they offered support, the way they always stood for the country, the way they thought of Bangladesh—always makes me feel that wherever Bangladeshis go, they remain essentially in Bangladesh. The love you hold for the country overwhelms me.”

He made these comments on Saturday at the “NRB Connect Day: Empowering Global Bangladeshis” event held at the New York Marriott Marquis in Manhattan.

He spoke during a panel discussion titled “Harnessing Diaspora as a National Asset,” which was moderated by the Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy for International Affairs, Lutfey Siddiqi.

Asif Nazrul said: “Expatriates are an inseparable part of Bangladesh. Not only during the July uprising but also since the great Liberation War of Bangladesh, in every democratic movement, and most specifically in the July uprising, expatriates played a profoundly honorable role. Moreover, at other times as well, they have contributed significantly to rebuilding the economy of Bangladesh."

He added: "There is no reason not to call you an asset; rather, I feel we have done very little to provide the recognition and respect you truly deserve.”

Highlighting recent initiatives, he said: “After we took office, we established a dedicated lounge for expatriates at the airport, as well as another lounge for those who travel from afar but cannot stay overnight. We placed support staff at the airport, particularly for those traveling to the Middle East and Malaysia, as they face greater difficulties. We ensured that assistance would always be available from the ministry."

He further said: "Although we built a beautiful lounge, during the first few days I felt disappointed to see that foreigners were occupying the seats while our brothers traveling to the Middle East felt hesitant to sit. To resolve this, we introduced several mechanisms to make sure expatriates could use the space comfortably.”

He further added: “Our efforts have primarily focused on those who go to the Middle East, Malaysia, and Thailand, as their struggles appear somewhat greater compared to yours (NRBs). For you, we have removed certain restrictions related to power of attorney through a minor legal amendment."

He concluded saying: "We have also withdrawn the cap on wage earners’ bond purchases. Workers traveling to Malaysia never used to receive multiple-entry visas, but we have introduced that system as well. On the 6th of next month, I will travel to Saudi Arabia, where, for the first time in Bangladesh’s history, a bilateral labor agreement will be signed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.”

Topics:

Bangladeshi expatriatesAsif Nazrul
