CID investigating 113 July uprising cases including 65 for murder

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently investigating 113 cases linked to the 2024 July uprising, including 65 murder cases, most of which name ousted fascist prime minister Sheikh Hasina and several of her former cabinet members as accused.

According to the Police Headquarters, a total of 1,730 cases -- of which 731 are murder cases -- have been filed across the country in connection with the violent suppression of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement last year. Many of these cases implicate top leaders of the Awami League, including party president Sheikh Hasina, for their alleged roles in using lethal force during the student-led uprising.

"The CID has been entrusted with investigating 113 significant cases, including 65 murder cases, involving 3,912 accused persons. Among the accused are the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and most of her cabinet members," Jashim Uddin Khan, special superintendent of police (Media), CID Dhaka, told BSS on Friday.

Of these cases, 61 were lodged in different police stations under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), while the remaining 52 were registered in eight divisional cities.

In addition to murder, the cases include charges of attempted murder, attacks with firearms, sharp weapons, crude bombs, and violations of the Explosive Substances Act, Special Powers Act, Digital Security Act, and various sections of the Penal Code.

"We are conducting a thorough and impartial investigation. Charge sheets will be submitted transparently," Jashim said, adding that investigators are reviewing video footage, intelligence inputs, and other evidence related to the incidents.

Police Headquarters sources said law enforcement is prioritizing accurate and fair investigation procedures to avoid errors that could enable perpetrators to evade justice.

Top figures of the former Awami League-led administration, including Sheikh Hasina, former road transport minister and party general secretary Obaidul Quader, and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, are among those facing charges in several of the cases.

As of September 2 this year, police have submitted charge sheets in 34 cases tied to the July uprising. These include 13 murder cases and 21 other cases.

In total, 1,390 individuals have been charge-sheeted in the murder cases, while 777 have been charge-sheeted in other cases.

The murder case charge sheets were submitted in six districts -- Sherpur, Feni, Chandpur, Comilla, Dhaka, and Kurigram -- and two metropolitan areas -- Rajshahi and Chittagong.

Charge sheets in the other 21 cases were submitted in seven districts -- Bogra, Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Pabna, Naogaon, Mymensingh and Jamalpur -- and three metropolitan areas -- Dhaka, Barisal and Rajshahi.

Senior police officials are directly overseeing the investigations to ensure proper handling of the sensitive cases stemming from the mass uprising involving students and members of the public during July and August last year.

The Police Headquarters further said Bangladesh Police is committed to completing investigations in the remaining cases and ensuring that those responsible for the violence and loss of life are brought to justice.