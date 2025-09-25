Jahangir: Fertilizer prices to remain unchanged

Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday assured that fertilizer prices will not be raised as long as he remains in office.

“Already a new policy on fertilizer has been formulated and it will soon be placed before the national committee for final approval,” he said at a press briefing at the Secretariat on the ministry’s overall progress over the past year.

The adviser said a meeting is planned for next week to finalize the approval. “We are introducing significant changes in the policy for fertilizer dealers,” he added.

On fertilizer smuggling, Jahangir said law enforcement agencies have been directed to take strict measures to curb such illegal activities.

In response to a question about Petrobangla’s move to raise gas prices for fertilizer production, he said even if Petrobangla increases gas prices, there will be no rise in fertilizer prices under any circumstances.





