Home adviser: Law enforcers to be deployed from Wednesday for Durga Puja

Members of law enforcement agencies will be deployed across the country from Wednesday to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday.

“Besides, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will appoint 80,000 volunteers during the festival this year as it is important for all of us to remain vigilant,” he said while talking to reporters following a meeting of the Advisory Council on Law and Order at the Secretariat.

The adviser said that incidents of idol vandalism have significantly decreased this year.

He added: “Those involved in idol vandalism are being identified through CCTV footages.”