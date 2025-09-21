Sunday, September 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Home adviser: Law enforcers to be deployed from Wednesday for Durga Puja

Incidents of idol vandalism have significantly decreased this year, said Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 03:25 PM

Members of law enforcement agencies will be deployed across the country from Wednesday to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday.

“Besides, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will appoint 80,000 volunteers during the festival this year as it is important for all of us to remain vigilant,” he said while talking to reporters following a meeting of the Advisory Council on Law and Order at the Secretariat.

The adviser said that incidents of idol vandalism have significantly decreased this year.

He added: “Those involved in idol vandalism are being identified through CCTV footages.”

Topics:

Durga PujaMinistry of Home AffairsLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Durga Puja begins through Mahalaya

Hindu community to celebrate Mahalaya Sunday

Home adviser: Durga Puja festivities won't be hindered

Home adviser: Let's build Bangladesh with July Uprising spirit

Rizvi calls on party members to remain vigilant during Durga Puja

DMP assures smooth, festive celebrations of Durga Puja

Latest News

23 bhori of looted gold recovered, 3 arrested in Savar

PEPS survey: Extortion seen rising, urban and educated most alarmed

PEPS survey: 40% rate interim govt ‘good,’ Dhaka most dissatisfied

PEPS survey: Seven in ten Bangladeshis confident of free and fair election

Public Administration Secretary Mokhlesur removed

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x