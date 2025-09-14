Sunday, September 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jahangir: Durga Puja to be celebrated festively

All possible measures will be ensured to celebrate Durga Puja with full religious fervour, dignity, and holiness, he says

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury spoke to journalists after core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: BSS
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 04:25 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said they will take every possible measure so that the Hindu community can celebrate their largest religious festival Durga Puja in a festive and peaceful manner.

"We will arrange every possible manner as the Hindu community can celebrate the Durga Puja in a festive, peaceful and unhindered manner with due religious fervor, dignity and holiness," he said.

The home adviser made the remarks while speaking to the journalists after coming out of the core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry at Bangladesh Secretariat.

The home adviser said the Durga Puja celebrations will face no difficulties.

"Durga Puja is knocking on the door. It is a religious festival. We have to maintain the holiness of the festival. It is our responsibility to ensure that the Hindus can celebrate their Durga Puja in a well and festive manner," he said.
    
The home adviser has sought the cooperation of all, including the media, to help celebrate the Durga Puja in a festive and peaceful manner.

Topics:

Durga PujaLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Govt to clear Faridpur road blockade if issue not resolved by Sunday afternoon

Govt considers shorter terms for lifers, release of elderly inmates

Home adviser: Ducsu, Jucsu polls held peacefully with full law enforcement support

Election: Intelligence-based crackdown planned as police seek missing weapons

Hili land port to remain shut for 8 days during Durga Puja

Home adviser seeks cooperation from EU to prevent illegal immigration

Latest News

Prime Bank Investment wins 4 accolades at Int’l Business Magazine Awards 2025

Brother shot, sister stabbed in Pallabi over extortion refusal

Ex-NBR official Matiur, wife remanded

India, Pakistan brace for new chapter in storied rivalry

Liton: We lost the game after a bad start

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x