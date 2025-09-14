Jahangir: Durga Puja to be celebrated festively

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said they will take every possible measure so that the Hindu community can celebrate their largest religious festival Durga Puja in a festive and peaceful manner.

"We will arrange every possible manner as the Hindu community can celebrate the Durga Puja in a festive, peaceful and unhindered manner with due religious fervor, dignity and holiness," he said.

The home adviser made the remarks while speaking to the journalists after coming out of the core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry at Bangladesh Secretariat.

The home adviser said the Durga Puja celebrations will face no difficulties.

"Durga Puja is knocking on the door. It is a religious festival. We have to maintain the holiness of the festival. It is our responsibility to ensure that the Hindus can celebrate their Durga Puja in a well and festive manner," he said.



The home adviser has sought the cooperation of all, including the media, to help celebrate the Durga Puja in a festive and peaceful manner.