Yunus to attend Consensus Commission discussion on Sunday

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will attend a meeting of National Consensus Commission (NCC) at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road on Sunday.

The chief adviser is expected to arrive at the venue at 3pm and remain present until 4pm.

Following his departure, the Commission will continue its discussions with political representatives.

Due to inclement weather, the CA’s press wing, however, requested journalists to wait at the briefing shade in front of the Jamuna until the chief adviser leaves the Foreign Service Academy.

The event which will be live on Bangladesh Television (BTV) will remain restricted to only CA media, according to a message sent by the CA’s press wing.

The discussion between NCC and representatives of various political parties aims to discuss different aspects of implementing the "July National Charter, 2025" according to a NCC press release.

The press release further said after the discussion, NCC Vice-Chair Professor Ali Riaz will brief journalists, followed by briefings from representatives of political parties.