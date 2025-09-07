Chief adviser orders timely, transparent BCS exams

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday directed authorities to hold the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination at a fixed time each year following the official calendar, ensuring full transparency in the process.

He issued the directive during a meeting with officials of the Public Service Commission (PSC) at the State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday afternoon.

“The BCS exam is the ‘entry point’. Those who pass this exam will go on to run the government. So, any irregularity at the entry point will have a lasting impact on the entire system,” said Prof Yunus.

He stressed that both the exam and recruitment process must be completed within a specific timeframe every year and instructed officials to resolve all existing problems and crises.

“Everyone must work together for the necessary reforms. This is essential for those who will lead the country in the future,” he added.

During the meeting, PSC Chairman Professor Dr Mobasser Monem spoke about the need for financial and administrative autonomy for the commission.

He mentioned that a five-year roadmap has already been prepared, outlining that future examinations and recruitment will be conducted from November to October of the following year.

Commission members mentioned that over the past 15 years, political interference, irregularities, nepotism, and question leaks had plagued the BCS examination process.

They, however, assured that necessary reforms have already been implemented to eliminate these issues permanently.

They also said the quality of question papers is being improved to help job seekers prepare for competition not only at the national level but also on the global stage.