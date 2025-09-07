Home adviser: Law and order situation has slightly deteriorated

In light of recent incidents, Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs, acknowledged that the country’s law and order situation has somewhat deteriorated.

He made the comments on Sunday, in response to journalists’ questions following the inauguration of an election training program at the Rajarbagh police Line.

The home affairs adviser said: “While the law and order situation had remained stable for some time, recent events have caused a slight decline. We are making every effort to restore the situation to its previous state as soon as possible.”

Investigation into Rajbari incident

When asked about the unstable situation in Rajbari, Jahangir said: “We are investigating the Rajbari incident. Five individuals have already been brought under legal custody. The full details will become clear once the investigation is complete, including identifying those involved.”

Regarding the transparency of the investigation, he added: “Any negligence or lapses will be determined during the investigation. Removing officials prematurely would compromise its integrity. Appropriate action will be taken against anyone found guilty, while those proven innocent will face no consequences.”

Social media threats and public safety

Addressing why the unrest in Rajbari could not be prevented despite prior threats on social media, he said: “We have not failed. Those responsible will be brought to justice. However, society has become increasingly intolerant, and patience has diminished. I urge everyone to remain calm and exercise restraint.”

When questioned whether such incidents could affect public participation in the upcoming elections, Jahangir said: “Once the public is focused on the elections, no one can hinder their participation. No force exists that can prevent people from reaching the polling stations.”