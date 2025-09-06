Asif Mahmud: Transparent recruitment will turn employees into national assets

Transparent and merit-based recruitment will transform employees into assets for the country, said LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Saturday.

He made the remarks while addressing the orientation program for newly recruited officers and employees of the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation (PDBF) as the chief guest at the TSC auditorium of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.

Asif said: “I have not heard of any allegations of corruption or nepotism in PDBF’s recruitment. If recruitment is transparent, free from bias and nepotism, and based on merit, all those recruited will become assets for the country.”

Addressing the new recruits, he added, “You have been recruited without any bribery or corruption. Reflect that in your workplace, and provide positive experiences to the people and service seekers. That is my expectation.”

Highlighting poverty alleviation as a major national challenge, he urged officers and employees to carry out their duties with integrity, working to eradicate poverty at the grassroots level and create entrepreneurs.

The adviser also noted that PDBF has conducted the second-highest recruitment after the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Recruitment at PDBF has taken place after a long time. The interim government is committed to eliminating unemployment, and recruitment processes for vacant positions are ongoing in almost all ministries,” he said.

In March, PDBF issued a circular to recruit 1,665 people for three positions: 155 upazila poverty alleviation officers, 335 assistant accounts officers, and 1,175 field officers.

Later, Adviser Asif inaugurated the “Bir Shaheed Ahnaf Library” at Model Academy in Paikpara Government D-Type Colony, Mirpur. Speaking to students, he said, “Shaheed Ahnaf was a former student of your school, which is a matter of great pride. You must prepare yourselves with competence and make significant contributions towards building a new Bangladesh. Let us pledge that Bangladesh will never again move towards fascism.”

Ahnaf Ahmed, an eleventh-grade student at BAF Shaheen College, Dhaka, was martyred on August 4, 2024, at Mirpur-10.