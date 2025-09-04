Friday, September 05, 2025

Advisory Council approves 2 policies, 1 ordinance

The meeting was held at the chief adviser's office in Tejgaon

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus presided over a meeting of the Advisory Council at his office in Tejgaon on August 28, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 05:14 PM

The Advisory Council on Thursday approved two policies and an ordinance at its 41st meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The meeting took place at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, according to a press release from the Cabinet Division.

At the meeting, the council approved the “Policy for Renewable Energy-Based Commercial Electricity Generation/Setting up of Power Plants with Private Participation, 2025” and the “Telecommunications Network and Licensing Policy, 2025.”

The council also gave final approval to the draft of the “International Crimes (Tribunals) (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2025,” subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.

Topics:

Muhammad Yunus
