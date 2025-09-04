Advisory Council approves 2 policies, 1 ordinance

The Advisory Council on Thursday approved two policies and an ordinance at its 41st meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The meeting took place at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, according to a press release from the Cabinet Division.

At the meeting, the council approved the “Policy for Renewable Energy-Based Commercial Electricity Generation/Setting up of Power Plants with Private Participation, 2025” and the “Telecommunications Network and Licensing Policy, 2025.”

The council also gave final approval to the draft of the “International Crimes (Tribunals) (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2025,” subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.