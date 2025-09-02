Tuesday, September 02, 2025

DSCC to take action against markets without licence

Markets operating without a licence will face legal action under the Local Government (City Corporation) Act, 2009

Logo of Dhaka South City Corporation. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 02:30 PM

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has announced that if any individual or organization establishes and operates a market within the city corporation area without a licence, legal action will be taken under section 92 of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act, 2009, for the offences described in items 1 and 3 of the fifth schedule.

The announcement was made in a public notice at 12:30pm on Tuesday.

The notice stated that for the information of all under the jurisdiction of Dhaka South City Corporation, according to the Dhaka South City Corporation (Private Market Establishment and Operation) Regulations, 2022: In cases where, apart from the government, one or more persons, institutions, or organizations own any land, permanent or temporary infrastructure, or open space, where a large number of buyers and sellers engage in the buying and selling of food items, consumables, vegetables, beverages, animals, birds, and other daily essentials either at predetermined prices or through bargaining” (excluding super shops and shopping malls), a licence must be obtained to establish and operate a private market.

Otherwise, if any individual or organization establishes and operates a market within the city corporation area without a licence, legal action will be taken under section 92 of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act, 2009, for the offences described in items 1 and 3 of the fifth schedule.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)
