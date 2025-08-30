Project directors to face action over unreturned govt vehicles

The government has directed action against project directors who failed to hand over vehicles from completed development projects to the central transport pool under the Department of Government Transport (DGT).

The Ministry of Public Administration recently issued the directive and sent letters to senior secretaries and secretaries of various ministries.

The letter highlighted that, as per the ministry’s circular on the “submission, use, and disposal of vehicles of completed development projects,” all operational vehicles must be submitted to the central transport pool within 60 days of project completion. However, in many cases, vehicles remain unsubmitted, leading to improper preservation, damage, and financial losses for the government. Delayed submission also prevents these vehicles from being reallocated to other government offices and agencies.

The circular also stated that legal action would be taken against project directors and relevant authorities who fail to comply.

Accordingly, ministries and divisions have been instructed to submit information, in the prescribed format, on the submission, use, and disposal of vehicles from projects completed in the last five years to the DGT within 15 working days, and to take action against non-compliant project directors.