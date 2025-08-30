Saturday, August 30, 2025

Ministry protests fake audio call records of home adviser

The Home Ministry has warned of strict legal action against those found responsible

Ministry of Home Affairs. Photo: BSS
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 01:41 PM

The Home Ministry, in a statement on Saturday, strongly protested circulation of a fake or AI-generated audio call in the name of Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) on social media, including Facebook.

"In fact, this is not the voice of the Home adviser; it is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) or otherwise generated distorted voice. An aware person who recognizes the voice of the Home adviser will understand that this is not his voice," the statement said.

The Home Ministry has warned of taking strict legal action against the people responsible for such misdeeds after identifying them.

The Home Ministry has called upon all to stop creating such fake audio records or fake content and spreading those on social media. 

"Otherwise, action will be taken against them according to the law," the statement added.

In the 25-second fake audio record from various fake Facebook IDs, including "Ismail Chowdhury Samrat," the adviser can be heard giving instructions to an anonymous police officer regarding VP Nur, it said.

The incident of creating such fake audio records in the name of the Home Adviser and spreading them on social media is against the law and order, it said. 

Through this, rumors are spreading in society, and the people are being deprived of real and truthful information, it continued.

Topics:

Ministry of Home AffairsLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
