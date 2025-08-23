Jahangir: Steps underway to check arms smuggling

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday said measures are being taken to prevent arms smuggling into the country ahead of the national election.

“All necessary steps will be taken to recover firearms-- not only during the election, but always. Measures will be taken so that no arms can enter the country,” he said while talking to reporters after visiting the BADC Seed Building adjacent to Gabtoli bus terminal in the capital.

The adviser said arms recovery is a continuous process and it is expected that all arms will be recovered before the election.

On election preparations, Jahangir Alam said: “We are making the necessary preparations, and there will be no difficulties in holding the election in February.”

Replying to a question on border security, he said: “You can see that our borders are fully secure and protected. Our people are also highly aware. Those living in the border belt are very conscious.”

Regarding propaganda on social media centering the election including claims that Awami League will not participate in the polls under the interim government, the adviser said: “Now there is freedom of speech in the country. Earlier many things could not be published. Now everything can be expressed. So, everyone is free to say what they want.”

“It is the people who will ultimately decide. Once the people and political parties become election-oriented, you will see that nothing can obstruct the process,” he said.