Friday, August 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Titas conducts drive against illegal gas connections

According to official release, Titas saved 10,322 cubic feet of gas load, which was used illegally in Khilgaon and Uttarkhan

Photo: BSS
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM

The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has conducted drives at Khilgaon and Uttarkhan area in city and disconnected illegal connections and realized fine of Tk1.52 lakh.

As part of an ongoing campaign against illegal gas connections, Executive magistrate of Energy and Mineral Resources Division Monija Khatun conducted two special drives on Thursday and filed six cases against illegal gas users, an official release said on Friday.

A team from Titas gas conducted a drive at the Nandipara area in Khilgaon and identified illegal gas pipeline and removed it. During the drive the team removed 500 metre of illegal pipelines and disconnected 280 illegal double burners from 97 residential establishments, it said. 

Besides, the Titas special team also conducted drive at Uttarkhan area and removed 178 feet illegal gas pipeline. The team disconnected the illegal connection of two commercial boiler house and three drawers during the operation, the release said.

It said the Titas team also saved 10,322 cubic feet of gas load, which was used illegally in two separate areas of the city and similar drives would be held in the future that will stop the wastage of gas and help ensure smooth supply of it to the legal subscribers.

Topics:

Titas GasEnergy and Mineral Resources Division
