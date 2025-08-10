Shafiqul: Govt keeping eye on Awami League activities abroad

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said the Awami League's activities are banned and under surveillance, with the government remaining alert to any attempts by the party to create instability.

Shafiqul made the statement during a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Sunday, in response to a question from journalists regarding the reported opening of an Awami League office in Kolkata.

Various media outlets recently reported the opening of an Awami League party office in a commercial area in a suburb adjacent to Kolkata.

Reports also said that Awami League leaders and activists who fled to Kolkata after August 5, 2024 are regularly visiting this office and carrying out various party activities.

In response to a question from journalists regarding BBC Bangla's news report on the establishment of the office, the press secretary said: "The Awami League office, as you know... Their activities are banned in Bangladesh. We are definitely monitoring what they are doing outside [the country]."

When asked about the government's steps regarding the office, he reiterated: "All steps taken by the Awami League are in the government's knowledge. We are also watching what they are doing outside the country."