Jahangir: Journalist murder charge sheet in quickest time

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said the charge sheet in journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin murder case in Gazipur will be submitted at the quickest possible time.



"The incident that happened in Gazipur is very regretful. We can't even imagine such an incident. Most of the perpetrators behind the attack have already been brought to book. The charge sheet in the murder case will be submitted as soon as possible," he said.



He was replying to a question from the journalists after coming out of the core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat.



"The government will take every possible measure to ensure punishment of the perpetrators. But, we can't compensate for the life which has gone," he said.

Referring to the murder of a journalist in Gazipur, Jahangir said: "We have become impatient as a nation. We have no tolerance at all."



The home adviser has expressed his resentment as no one came forward to save the journalist, saying that earlier there had a practice of preventing such incidents even after risking lives.



Now the people are seen busy with screening the incident through mobile instead of putting up resistance, he said stressing the need for making people conscious by conducting awareness campaigns.



"The media can play a vital role to this end," he opined.