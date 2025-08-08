Dr Nazmul Islam appointed new envoy to Maldives

The government has appointed Dr Md Nazmul Islam as the new High Commissioner (HC) of Bangladesh to the Republic of Maldives.

To this end, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification recently.



According to the notification, Nazmul Islam has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Maldives on a contractual basis for a period of two years from the date of joining on the condition that he renounces any other profession, business or employment relationship with any government, semi-government, private institution or organization.