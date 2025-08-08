Friday, August 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dr Nazmul Islam appointed new envoy to Maldives

According to ministry notification, Nazmul Islam has been appointed on a contractual basis for two years

Ministry of Public Administration. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM

The government has appointed Dr Md Nazmul Islam as the new High Commissioner (HC) of Bangladesh to the Republic of Maldives. 

To this end, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification recently.
 
According to the notification, Nazmul Islam has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Maldives on a contractual basis for a period of two years from the date of joining on the condition that he renounces any other profession, business or employment relationship with any government, semi-government, private institution or organization.

Topics:

MaldivesMinistry of Public Administration (Mopa)
