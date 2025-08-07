Health adviser: Positive transformation underway, new Health Protection Act in the works

The government is working on a new Health Protection Act aimed at bringing positive reforms and safeguards in the healthcare sector, said Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum on Thursday.

Despite immense limitations, efforts were made to stand by the people. The government remained committed to the ongoing transformation and future plans for the health sector, she said during a press briefing at the Shaheed Abu Sayed International Convention Centre on Minto Road at 3:30pm on Thursday.

At the briefing, officials presented the health sector’s achievements over the past year under the interim government, as well as future reform plans. The event began with tributes to the martyrs of the July uprising.

Highlighting that priority being given to the treatment of those injured during the July movement, Nurjahan said: “It is through the sacrifice of these martyrs that we have gained a new Bangladesh. Ensuring proper treatment for the injured and supporting the families of the martyrs were the top priorities of the interim government.”

In August 2024, the government formed a 13-member inter-ministerial committee, which compiled and verified a list of over 14,000 injured individuals. Of them, 12,042 were officially gazetted. All received full medical care free of charge in government hospitals. Additionally, 78 injured persons have been sent to Thailand, Singapore, and Russia for advanced treatment, with more to follow.

To further support treatment efforts, 26 specialist doctors from seven countries — the United Kingdom, Nepal, China, Singapore, the United States, France, and Thailand — have arrived in Bangladesh. These doctors have performed complex surgeries, including those involving the eyes, amputations, and spinal injuries. Nepal has supplied 40 corneal tissues, two of which have already been successfully transplanted.

Speaking on broader healthcare developments, the adviser said a groundbreaking step was taken in robotic physiotherapy. With support from China, the country’s first robotic physiotherapy centre has been established at Bangladesh Medical University, capable of treating 300 patients daily. The centre houses 62 advanced robotic units, including 22 operated by artificial intelligence. This service, though initially focused on the injured, will be made available to the general public.

On restructuring and recruitment within the health administration, Nurjahan said the government was prioritizing improvements to the sector’s administrative framework. Appointments of director generals, divisional directors, civil surgeons, and heads of medical colleges and institutes have been restructured. To facilitate career progression, 7,000 doctors are being promoted through the creation of supernumerary posts. Already, 800 doctors have been elevated to professor positions across 86 disciplines.

To address workforce shortages, recruitment of 3,000 doctors through the 48th special BCS is underway, with another recruitment drive for 3,500 doctors in progress. Additionally, the recruitment of 3,512 senior staff nurses has been completed, pending placement. A proposal to create posts for 5,000 nurses and 4,000 midwives has been sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval.

Regarding policy and project initiatives, she said: “The government has either enacted or is working to enact several necessary ordinances, policies, and guidelines.” The Advisory Council has approved the draft Human Organ Transplantation Ordinance 2025, now under vetting by the Ministry of Law. It will soon be promulgated.

Work is also underway to formulate the new Health Protection Act, based on the Health Reform Commission’s recommendations. With Chinese grants, a 1,000-bed hospital in the Rangpur division and 500 to 700-bed specialized hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation and Chittagong are in the pipeline.

A digitalization project for the health sector, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has been submitted to the Economic Relations Division. Additionally, steps are being taken to implement the One Health project, potentially with World Bank funding, to address climate-related diseases and zoonotic transmissions.

“You are aware that the prices of coronary stents have been reduced,” the adviser said. “The price of stents has been cut by up to 36%. Instructions have been issued to ensure that no more than 5% is charged as service fees for stents.”

She added that the source tax on imported goods used in producing anti-cancer drugs has been reduced from 5% to 2%. Moreover, following a Health Services Division proposal, the Ministry of Commerce issued a gazette on January 1 banning the import of all e-cigarette-related products.

Addressing the treatment of those injured in the Milestone School and College plane crash, she said that so far 34 people — including students, teachers, and the pilot — have died. Currently, 34 patients are admitted to the burn institute. Alongside local specialists, experts from Singapore, China, and India have provided medical support. The United Kingdom has also pledged to send a medical team.

To support the mental health of affected students, teachers, and guardians, emergency hotlines, a dedicated outdoor psychiatric cell, and reserved beds in inpatient care have been arranged at the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital. A special committee has also been formed to assist those experiencing psychological trauma.

“The government is overhauling the healthcare system. Our goal is to ensure access to quality healthcare at low cost for the general public,” the adviser added.