Shafiqul outlines 12 achievements of interim govt in 1 year

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has outlined 12 notable achievements of the interim government over the past year.

The interim government assumed responsibility through oath-taking on August 8, 2024 and is set to complete its first year in office on Friday.

On a verified Facebook post on Thursday, the press secretary detailed the accomplishments.

Shafiqul said that the administration's primary success was restoring peace and preventing “cycles of revenge” crediting Prof Muhammad Yunus’s moral leadership with steering the country away from further violence and toward democratic reconciliation.

Economic recovery was another highlight. The post claimed a significant drop in inflation, with food inflation reduced by nearly half and overall inflation falling to 8.48%, the lowest in nearly three years. Taka regained strength against the dollar for the first time in years, while remittance hit a record Tk3,033 crores. Exports rose by 9%, and foreign direct investment (FDI) reportedly doubled compared to the previous government’s tenure.

In terms of trade, Bangladesh concluded tariff negotiations with the United States, a move critics had deemed unlikely for a transitional regime. Major investments followed, including a $250 million project by Handa Group in the textile sector, projected to create 25,000 jobs. The government also reported a surge in Chinese investor interest.

Shafiqul highlighted democratic reforms as one of the government’s cornerstones. Over 30 political parties participated in finalising the July Charter, a document he described as pivotal to preventing any future return to authoritarianism. Reform commissions were established to ensure long-term institutional accountability.

On the justice front, trials for crimes committed during the July–August unrest are reportedly underway, including the trial of Sheikh Hasina. The administration claims to be following a transparent judicial process to reinforce the rule of law.

Preparations for the next general election, scheduled for February 2026, were also noted. New election reforms aim to include first-time voters, women, and expatriates. A digital consultation platform has been launched to gather citizen feedback. Around 800,000 personnel, including police, Ansar and military forces, will be mobilised to ensure peaceful polls.

Several institutional and legal reforms have also been introduced. The judiciary has seen reform-focused appointments, while the police force now incorporates body cameras, human rights cells, and transparent protocols for protest and interrogation. New ordinances mandate swift family notification upon arrest, legal counsel access, and medical safeguards.

Shafiqul also pointed to a more open media environment. The controversial Cyber Security Act has been repealed, all cases against journalists dropped, and internet access has been declared a fundamental right, the first such move in the nation’s history.

Foreign policy has shifted from a reliance on any single power toward a multipolar approach. Bangladesh has expanded ties with the United States, China, the European Union, and others. Efforts are underway to revive Saarc and explore membership in Asean.

On the labour front, the government has secured visa policy changes from the UAE and Malaysia, regularised undocumented workers in Gulf countries, and opened new labour migration routes to Japan, Italy, South Korea, and Serbia.

Acknowledging the human cost of the July Uprising, the government has documented all martyrs and injured individuals. It has disbursed nearly Tk100 crores in savings certificates to families of 775 martyrs and Tk153 crores to 13,800 injured revolutionaries. Severely wounded individuals have been sent abroad for advanced treatment.

Lastly, the government has taken steps to develop maritime resources and infrastructure. The Bay of Bengal was declared a core national asset for a future “water-based economy.” Chittagong Port’s capacity has reportedly increased by 225 containers per day, and new deep-sea industrial and fisheries initiatives have been launched with global partners.