Yunus: 100C spent on overseas treatment of 78 July warriors

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has said 78 critically injured July fighters have been sent to Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Russia for advanced medical treatment, mentioning that approximately Tk100 crore has been spent so far in this regard.

Various initiatives are being taken to rehabilitate the injured with coordinated efforts from all ministries of the government, Yunus said during a national address on the occasion of July Uprising Day on Tuesday.

The chief adviser said the government is working tirelessly for the martyrs and injured warriors of the July uprising.

So far, bank cheques worth approximately Tk100 crore have been issued to 775 families of martyrs in the form of savings certificates and monthly allowances, he added.

"The process of providing savings certificates to the remaining families is underway, pending resolution of some legal matters. Additionally, a total of Tk153.04 crore has been disbursed in cash and cheques to 13,800 injured July fighters across three categories."

He further stated that under the erstwhile fascist regime, the names of thousands of institutions, roads, bridges, cantonments, warships, schools, colleges, and universities across towns and cities were changed and named after the dictator and his family members.

The current government has reverted these to their original or appropriate names, Yunus said.