Jahangir: Govt working to make police pro-people, modernize BGB

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said the interim government has taken numerous measures in the last one year following the fall of the Awami League (AL) government to make Bangladesh Police a pro-people and service-oriented force inspired by the spirit of the July uprising.

"We have taken various measures to transform Bangladesh Police into a pro-people and service-oriented force since assuming office following the ouster of the Awami League government in face of the student-people July Uprising," he told BSS.

Being inspired by the spirit of the July uprising, the home adviser said that they have also initiated multiple measures to restore the confidence of the people in police.

Alongside the measures to transform Bangladesh Police into a modern and humane force, the Interim Government has also taken measures to modernize Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) alongside other law enforcing and intelligence agencies.

As a result of the steps taken by the Home Ministry, a sigh of relief has returned among the people of the country in the past one year alongside generating a positive attitude towards various law enforcement agencies especially in police.

Due to the extensive measures taken by the Interim Government and improvement in the law and order situation, the nation has witnessed peaceful and joyous celebrations of the major events such as the two Eids, maiden July Mass Uprising Day, Pohela Boishakh, National Victory and Shaheed days.

The Home Ministry sources said that the government has taken various steps to ensure accountability in police alongside transforming it into a humane force.

The measures include forming an Independent National Police Commission, making necessary amendments to the Police Act-1861 and PRB, amending the rules and regulations of specialized units as needed, formulating new and timely laws and regulations to meet public expectations.

The government has also undertaken timely training programs to enhance the professional skills of various specialized units of the Bangladesh Police that include Special Branch, Tourist Police, Naval Police, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Railway Police, Highway Police, Industrial Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Measures have also been taken for enhancing the institutional and operational capacities, human resources and logistics facilities of the National Emergency Service 999 unit.

The government has attached top most priorities to providing security to various important state installations, diplomatic zones and Rohingya camps alongside ensuring public safety and checking crimes.

Bangladesh Police has taken multiple measures to transform the police stations across the country into the centres of excellence of providing desired services to the people.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has held several view exchange meetings with the common people in 50 police stations under its jurisdiction to know their expectations from the police and act accordingly.

As part of the measures to ease public sufferings and simplify the police services, the Bangladesh Police has initiated filing all kinds of general diaries (GDs) online in several hundreds of police stations across the country in line with the directive of the chief adviser.

The rest of the police stations will be brought under the service in phases.

Measures for modernizing BGB

The government has taken numerous measures to transform Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) into a multi-dimensional and modern force aimed at enhancing its operation capacities.

There are plans to add drones and surveillance systems to the border force and supply non-lethal weapons (shotguns, rubber bullets, sound grenades, tear shells, pepper spray, etc) to its personnel.

It has been recommended to settle the cases filed by the BGB under the speedy trial tribunals.

To strengthen border security, existing Border Out Posts (BOPs) will be upgraded to Strong Point BOPs to deal with war and emergency situations.

Steps taken for Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Force (VDP)

The work of reforming the policies related to the responsibilities and duties of officers and employees at all levels in the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP is in its final stages.

Digital surveys have been completed for 93 out of 109 units for infrastructure development.

The rest will be completed in phases.

Telemedicine services have also been introduced in the force.

Measures taken for overall development of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG)

The process has started to purchase high-speed boats with armored or bullet-proof facilities, ground control stations and surveillance drones for the modernization of the BCG.

Furthermore, the Coast Guard is also planning to purchase rescue drones along with helicopters.

Some 179 modern and speedy vessels have been incorporated into the force, which has greatly increased its operational capabilities.

Accommodation, barracks and administrative buildings for the force have been built, while VSATNET System has been installed on the Coast Guard ships to bring a revolutionary change in the communication system in the deep sea.

In addition, inshore patrol vessels, floating cranes, tug boats and various types of high-speed boats have been added to the Coast Guard fleet under various development projects.

The government has approved a project to build nine patrol vessels in domestic shipyards to replace the nine old ships of the Coast Guard fleet.