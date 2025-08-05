What’s in the July Declaration

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday unveiled the July Declaration — a sweeping political manifesto commemorating the first anniversary of the fall of the Awami League regime and marking a pivotal moment in Bangladesh’s democratic transformation.

Released at a grand public gathering at the South Plaza of the National Parliament, the declaration traces the historical trajectory of Bangladesh’s struggle for liberation, democracy, and sovereignty, beginning with the 1971 Independence Declaration.

It recognizes the sacrifices made by generations of citizens striving for a state based on equality, human dignity, and justice.

Drawing from decades of political struggle, the declaration opens by situating the current moment in the long continuum of Bangladesh’s fight against colonialism, authoritarianism, and constitutional betrayal.

Criticism of Awami League

The document sharply criticizes the post-independence Awami League administration for constitutional shortcomings and the establishment of a one-party Baksal system, which it claims suppressed judicial independence and free expression.

It revisits the military-civil uprising of November 7, 1975 as a democratic corrective that helped restore multi-party politics and institutional liberties.

Citing the anti-autocracy movement of the 1980s and the return to parliamentary democracy in 1991, the declaration accuses Sheikh Hasina of orchestrating a descent into authoritarianism following the events of 1/11, allegedly consolidating fascist rule through illicit constitutional amendments.

The Awami League’s 16-year tenure is described as a period marred by systemic corruption, human rights violations, media suppression, and the dismantling of democratic norms.

In stark terms, the declaration condemns the Hasina administration’s environmental negligence, rampant money laundering, and partisan control over government jobs through discriminatory quota policies.

It blames the then-government for farcical national elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024, which allegedly robbed citizens of genuine representation.

It claims widespread corruption and looting of public wealth sabotaged the country’s economic potential, while reckless development policies jeopardized environmental and climate security.

Student-led uprising

The final tipping point, according to the declaration, came during the student-led anti-quota movement of 2024, which escalated into a nationwide uprising marked by mass casualties, social mobilization, and military support.

The manifesto says that nearly 1,000 individuals, including women and children, were killed in indiscriminate attacks by pro-regime forces, prompting widespread non-cooperation and a long march to Dhaka.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina reportedly fled in the face of the overwhelming movement, and the illegitimate 12th parliament was dissolved.

An interim government was formally constituted on August 8 under constitutional Article 106, following a Supreme Court opinion.

Aspirations of the people

The July Declaration also articulates a clear list of public demands, framed as the collective aspirations of the Bangladeshi people in the wake of the August 5 uprising.

Among the core goals outlined are the institutionalization of good governance, fair elections, and the rule of law, alongside economic and social justice.

It calls for democratic reforms across all state and constitutional structures and demands trials for a range of crimes committed under the previous regime—including enforced disappearances, looting of public assets, mass killings, and other acts labelled as crimes against humanity.

The declaration urges the state to recognize the martyrs of the July uprising as national heroes and to grant legal protection to students and citizens who took part in the movement.

It outlines a future vision for a corruption-free society grounded in moral values, human rights, and justice.

Environmental priorities are also featured, with calls for a climate-resilient, inclusive development strategy that safeguards the rights of present and future generations.

The student-people uprising of 2024, it says, must be formally acknowledged in both national history and the constitution itself.

Concluding the document, the interim government describes the July Declaration as a reflection of the people's aspirations, written in the spirit of victory and transformation following the mass uprising of August 5, 2024.