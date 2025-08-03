5 reform commissions urge Yunus to include key issues in July Charter

The heads of five reform commissions formed in the second phase have jointly written to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, urging him to take steps to incorporate the necessary reforms, as recommended in their reports, into the July Charter.

In a joint letter, they expressed hope that Yunus will take appropriate and timely measures in this regard. The letter was delivered to the Chief Adviser’s Office on Sunday.

They stated that dialogue held by the National Consensus Commission with political parties based on the recommendations of the six issue-based commissions formed in the first phase was undoubtedly timely and significant.

However, they also noted that implementing the reforms suggested by the commissions formed in the second phase is equally essential for the institutionalization of democracy and the creation of a new Bangladesh.

Despite time constraints, they stated, the interim government could take at least two effective steps now to ensure political parties’ commitment to implementing essential reforms.

"First, to identify the reforms that can be implemented immediately and begin the implementation process without delay. Second, to include these reform issues in the July Charter with the objective of obtaining a pledge from political parties that an elected government would continue these reforms."

The commission heads further stated that if reforms related to the media, women, labour, health, and local government are not included in the July Charter, political parties might ignore or revoke them in the future. This would also have a negative impact on public perception, they added.

"A significant number of workers, women, and journalists lost their lives during the uprising in July. Ignoring the hopes and dreams born out of their sacrifices could lead to widespread frustration and resentment."

They also expressed their sincere gratitude to the chief adviser for entrusting them with the responsibility of drafting specific recommendations in five key areas.