Government sends four DIGs on retirement

The government on Monday sent four deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of police on retirement in public interest, the home ministry said in four separate notifications.

The four DIGs are: Atika Islam, attached to Dhaka Range office, AKM Nahidul Islam, attached to Police Telecom, Md Monir Hossain, attached to Industrial Police and Md Mahbub Alam, attached to Railway Police.

According to the home ministry’s public security division notification they were sent on retirement from the government service in public interest as per the provisions of Section 45 of Government Services Act 2018 (Act No. 57 of 2018).

The notifications said the four officers retirement order would be enforced with immediate effect while they, however, would be entitled to get all fringe of retirement benefits as per rules.

Home ministry’s public security division Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani signed the notification.