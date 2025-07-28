Monday, July 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ministries asked to include passport numbers in GOs for foreign travel

While GOs for official foreign travel are issued regularly, many do not include the passport numbers of the concerned officials and employees

File image of passport. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 02:07 PM

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued letters to all ministries, instructing them to include passport numbers in government orders (GOs) related to foreign travel.

The directive was detailed in a letter signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Jeti Pru, sent on Sunday.

It noted that while GOs for official foreign travel are issued regularly, many do not include the passport numbers of the concerned officials and employees.

As a result, it remains unclear what type of passport—official, diplomatic, or ordinary—is being used for such travel, the letter stated.

To address this issue, the ministry has requested that all future GOs for foreign travel explicitly mention the passport number of the travelling official or employee.

The letter has been sent to all senior secretaries and secretaries across ministries.

 

Topics:

Bangladeshi passportMinistry of Public Administration (Mopa)
