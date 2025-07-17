Thursday, July 17, 2025

Shafiqul: All aspects of Gopalganj violence, including deaths, under investigation

In response to a question on whether there was a lack of intelligence or failure in gathering information, Shafiqul Alam says the committee will look into all aspects

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 05:01 PM

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said that an investigation committee formed by the government to probe into violence and deaths on Wednesday in Gopalganj will examine the entire incident and look into why it happened, how the deaths occurred, and who was responsible for them.

He made the statement in response to questions from journalists during a briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday, to inform reporters about decisions of the Advisory Council.

In reply to a question on whether there was a lack of intelligence or failure in gathering information, he reiterated that the committee will look into all aspects.

He said the Advisory Council has given final approval to the draft of the Organ Transplantation Ordinance, 2025.

Shafiqur noted that the ordinance expands the scope of donors for organ transplantation.

He believes that this will make kidney transplants more accessible within the country.

"The ordinance has been drafted in compliance with international laws. It also includes provisions on how organs can be retrieved from deceased bodies and how they may be transplanted."

Gopalganj
