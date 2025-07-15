Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Adviser: 5.5 million families to receive 30kg of rice each at subsidised rate

In the first phase, the program will operate from August to November

File image of sacks of rice. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 05:04 PM

The Food-Friendly Program is set to commence in August, under which 5.5 million families will receive 30kg of rice each at a subsidised rate of Tk15 per kilogram, Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder said on Tuesday.

He said that this year the program will run for six months, an extension from five months last year.

"In the first phase, the program will operate from August to November. It will remain suspended in December and January and resume again in February and March."

The adviser further noted that the current food stock is highly satisfactory.

Nevertheless, the government is taking precautionary measures to ensure food security, especially in view of potential flooding, he added.

As part of this preparation, the government will import 400,000 tons of rice through international tenders, the adviser said, adding that the Ministry of Commerce has been instructed to take necessary steps to facilitate the import of 500,000 tons of rice in the private sector.

Topics:

Food MinistryMinistry of CommerceAli Imam Majumder
