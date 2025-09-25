Thursday, September 25, 2025

Dhaka, Islamabad seek to expand bilateral trade, reduce barriers

The Commerce adviser said boosting productivity, utilities, logistics, finance, and market access can expand the limited trade basket

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and Pakistan Prime Minister’s Trade Coordinator Ihsaan Afzal Khan are discussing ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment, strengthen economic cooperation, and take commercial relations to a new level on September 25, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 04:48 PM

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and Pakistan Prime Minister’s Trade Coordinator Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Thursday discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment, strengthen economic cooperation, and take commercial relations to a new level.

The meeting was held at the adviser’s office in the Secretariat in the morning.

Adviser Bashir Uddin said Bangladesh’s cement industry heavily relies on imported raw materials, particularly limestone and construction-grade stone.

Bangladesh needs around 50 million tons of stone annually, and for this, greater engagement between businesses of both countries is necessary, he said.

He said improving labour productivity, utility proportion, logistics excellence, cost of finance and market access can help expand the limited trade basket between the two countries.

This will reduce the trade deficit and strengthen people-to-people ties, he added.

He stressed the need for creating greater opportunities for Bangladeshi exporters in the Pakistani market.

Pakistan PM’s Trade Coordinator Ihsaan Afzal emphasised the importance of removing existing barriers to trade and expanding facilities.

“We want to significantly increase trade volume by strengthening direct contacts between business communities, exchanging trade missions and reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers,” he said.

Mahbubur Rahman, secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Ayesha Akter, additional secretary (FTA), were, among others, present at the meeting.

Topics:

Ministry of CommerceBangladesh-PakistanSk Bashir Uddin
