Govt to ask YouTube to explain Indian block of Bangladeshi TV channels

If a clear explanation is not provided, we will be compelled to take countermeasures, says Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb

YouTube logo. Photo: Reuters
Update : 10 May 2025, 05:25 PM

The government will seek an official explanation from YouTube after several verified Bangladeshi television channels were blocked from being viewed in India, said Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, chief adviser's special assistant for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology.

In a Facebook post on Friday night, he wrote: “At least four Bangladeshi TV stations have been geo-blocked by YouTube in India. Blocking Bangladesh as a broadcast location has affected the rights of Bangladeshi citizens residing in India who regularly watch these channels. Such an action appears to be in violation of international consumer rights policies. We will ask YouTube for an explanation.

"If a clear explanation is not provided, we will be compelled to take countermeasures.”

Six Bangladeshi news channels, Jamuna TV, Ekattor TV, BanglaVision, Mohona TV, Somoy TV, and DBC News, have been blocked on YouTube in India following government orders citing national security and public order concerns.

Fact-checking organization Dismislab initially reported the block on Friday, confirming it through an Indian VPN and with journalists in New Delhi and Kolkata.

On Saturday, they added that Somoy TV and DBC News were also affected.

All six YouTube-verified channels, with a combined 54.2 million subscribers, now show a message stating: “This content is currently not available in this country due to a government order related to national security or public order.”

Jamuna TV confirmed receiving an official notice from YouTube regarding the restriction.

Meanwhile, Indian media outlet The Wire reported that its website had also been blocked across India, calling it a violation of press freedom.

YouTubeTV channels
