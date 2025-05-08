Magisterial powers of armed forces extended by another 60 days

The government has extended the special executive magisterial powers of the armed forces by another 60 days for the fifth time.

Commissioned officers of the rank of captain and above in the armed forces will continue to hold these powers.

This decision was announced in a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday. According to the new order, the extension will be in effect from May 14 for the next 60 days.

The order also includes officers of equivalent rank currently seconded to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Coast Guard.

Previously, similar extensions were granted on September 17 and November 15 last year, and on January 12 and March 13 this year, each for a period of 60 days.

Thursday’s gazette stated: “This order, issued in the public interest under the directive of the president, shall take immediate effect.”

It further mentioned that under Sections 12(1) and 17 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, these officers are empowered to act as Special Executive Magistrates across the country. They will have the authority to act on various criminal code sections, including Sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95(2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133 and 142.

Notably, the Awami League government was overthrown on August 5 last year during the quota reform movement. Three days later, on August 8, an interim government was formed.

During the July-August movement, on the night of July 19, the Awami League government deployed the military and imposed a nationwide curfew. The armed forces have since remained deployed across the country to maintain law and order.