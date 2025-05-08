Home adviser: Will quit if fail to punish those who helped Hamid to fly abroad

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday vowed to step down if he fails to bring those who collaborated with former President Abdul Hamid to leave the country to book.

He made the remark in the face of questions from the students involved in the July Uprising when he was leaving the conference room of Dinajpur deputy commissioner after attending a meeting on law and order.

Warning of strict actions, Adviser Jahangir said no one will be spared who facilitated the former president’s departure.

“Of course, action will be taken. No one will be spared under any circumstances. Those involved in it must be punished,” he said.

Asked if it does not happen, the adviser replied that he would resign.

Former president Hamid left the country for Thailand through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the adviser inaugurated the paddy harvesting in Biral upazila where he assured the farmers not to be panicked over the border amid the ongoing fighting between India-Pakistan.