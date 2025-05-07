EC suspends NID verification for two entities over data leak concerns

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended NID data verification services for Ansar-VDP and Brac Bank after finding "credible evidence" of a leak of National Identity Card (NID) information.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, National Identity Registration Division Director General ASM Humayun Kabir said the Election Commission became aware of the matter a day earlier, reports Bangla Tribune.

He said: “We have found evidence of NID data breaches through two institutions. For this reason, NID verification services have been suspended. We are monitoring the situation regularly and an investigation is underway based on credible evidence.”

He added that stern action will be taken against those involved in the data leak.

The Election Commission is committed to safeguarding the integrity of the national identity data, the official said.

Humayun said a committee will be formed to examine the issue thoroughly and that necessary measures will be implemented accordingly.

“We are taking all-out measures to secure the NID database. This data will remain safe for all. We are working to ensure the protection and proper monitoring of this vital information."