Yunus calls for ensuring maritime safety

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday urged government agencies as well as private organisations, owners and labour bodies to make efforts to ensure maritime safety.

“Bangladesh is a disaster-prone country. Therefore, I request everyone to be aware and cautious while navigating the waterways. At the same time, I urge boat drivers to operate their vessels with caution by using safety equipment correctly,” he said in a message on the occasion of Maritime Safety Week.

Yunus welcomed the initiative of the Ministry of Shipping and the Department of Shipping to observe Maritime Safety Week 2025, saying this year's theme, "Pollution-free rivers and safe vessels, healthy environment, protected lives," has become very relevant in the upcoming monsoon season and the existing context.

He said rivers and vessels are one of the main means of transporting goods in riverine Bangladesh.

This affordable and environmentally friendly transport system is playing an important role as the driving force of the country's economy, he added.

The chief adviser said his interim government is determined to provide all kinds of civic services to the people.

For this purpose, the government has dredged waterways and has been making strides to use advanced technology to increase institutional and infrastructural capacity in the maritime sector, he added.

He urged everyone concerned to comply with maritime laws to protect the environment and prevent maritime accidents.

He hoped Maritime Safety Week 2025 will play a positive role in increasing public awareness to ensure safe maritime navigation.

The chief adviser wished success for all the programs undertaken for Maritime Safety Week 2025.