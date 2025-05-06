Asif Nazrul: Women’s Reform Commission report merely proposal, not govt decision

Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission's report is merely a proposal from a commission, not a government decision.

Asif made the statement while responding to journalists' questions during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

He said: "The reactions have been expressed in a manner that is not only offensive to women but also to the nation. This is not something we expect."

The law adviser further said: "All the reform commissions we have had so far have faced some form of dissent. Therefore, differing opinions on the proposals of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission are to be expected. In most cases, these differing views have been expressed in a respectful manner.

"However, in some instances, the reactions have been extremely hateful, aggressive, and offensive — not only to women but to the entire nation. This is not acceptable. In our society, the practice of expressing differing opinions must be preserved."

Asif added: "No major reform in our country will be implemented without political consensus. This is a commission’s proposal, not a government decision. We hope everyone will demonstrate tolerance and decency when expressing dissent or reacting to such proposals."