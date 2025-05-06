NCP submits outlines to Consensus Commission for basic reforms

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Tuesday submitted its outlines to the National Consensus Commission for fundamental reforms.

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain handed the outlines to National Consensus Commission Vice Chairman Prof Ali Riaz at the outset of a dialogue at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex.

A four-member NCP delegation, led by Akhtar Hossain, joined the talks with the National Consensus Commission for the second day.

The discussion started at 10:40am with Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

Speaking at the function, Akhtar said that the fundamental reforms must reflect three basic issues: balance of power, accountability, and decentralization.

“Fundamental reforms do not mean reforming the electoral system or constitutional reform based on a two-thirds majority in parliament. Rather, achieving these three things—balance of power, accountability, and decentralization—these are the main foundations of fundamental reforms,” he said.

Regarding the fundamental reforms, Akhtar said: “To achieve that, we need to find out how we can free ourselves from the authoritarian and fascist elements in the constitutional and state structures; how we can reflect the national interest by going beyond political considerations in the appointment of constitutional posts; how we can free the judiciary from politics and present it as a true symbol of justice. We consider each of these issues to be included in fundamental reforms.”

He said that the people of Bangladesh have been oppressed and persecuted due to the governance structure through which the country has been governed over the past 53 years, and due to the authoritarian and fascist elements that have remained in the state structure.

The NCP member secretary added that the students and people of Bangladesh sacrificed their lives in the July uprising in an effort to discover how to free the constitution and state structure from authoritarian and fascist elements, in a bid to lead the country towards a democratic state.

Akhtar said that NCP placed the proposals for fundamental reforms so that Bangladesh can integrate itself into the path of democratic elevation, instead of remaining trapped in the authoritarian and fascist structure of the past.

The NCP delegation members included its Chief Organizer (northern region) Sarjis Alam, and Joint Conveners Sarwar Tushar and Jabed Rasin.

Consensus Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and Dr Mohammad Ayub Miah were present at the discussion, which was moderated by the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.

The discussion is part of a series of dialogues with political parties to reach a national consensus over the state reform initiatives taken by the interim government.

Earlier on April 18, the NCP participated in the talks with the Consensus Commission.

The NCP submitted its written opinions on the reform recommendations to the National Consensus Commission on March 24.

On March 20, the National Consensus Commission opened its dialogues with political parties, aiming to build a national consensus on the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

The commission has already held talks with 25 political parties.

The National Consensus Commission, formed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, aims to establish a unified stance on critical reforms.

Since its inception on February 15, 2025, the commission has been working to finalize recommendations for the state reform proposals.