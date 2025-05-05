Monday, May 05, 2025

Health Reform Commission proposes free primary care, 15% budget allocation

The Commission unveiled its report recommending the inclusion of primary healthcare as a basic right in the constitution

Health Reform Commission submits its report to Chief Adviser Professor Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on May 5, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 05 May 2025, 03:43 PM

The Health Sector Reform Commission on Monday unveiled its report recommending the inclusion of primary healthcare as a basic right in the constitution, providing free primary healthcare, allocation of 15% of the national budget for the health sector and formation of a permanent health commission.

The commission also recommended formation of the Bangladesh Health Service, recruitment of primary care physicians by establishing primary healthcare centres in rural and urban areas, free supply of essential drugs at the primary level and at subsidised prices in other cases, and shutting down substandard medical education institutes.

The report was unveiled at a press conference at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Chief of the 12-member Health Sector Reform Commission national professor Dr AK Azad Khan delivered the introductory speech, while commission member Prof Dr Syed Md Akram Hossain unveiled the report.

Other members of the commission Dr Abu Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Prof Dr Liaquat Ali, Prof Dr Syed Md Akram Hossain, Prof Dr Syed Atiqul Haque, Prof Dr Sayera Akther, MM Reza, Dr Azharul Islam, Dr Ahmed Ahsanur Rahman and Omair Afif were present.

Earlier, at 11am, the Reform Commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

On 17 November 2024, the Health Reform Commission was formed with National Professor and President of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh Professor Dr AK Azad Khan as its head.

