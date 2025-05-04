Govt targets extortion to control sacrificial animal prices

The government is working to prevent hikes in the prices of sacrificial animals caused by extortion ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said on Sunday.

Steps have been taken to ensure that cattle prices remain stable and that extortion does not disrupt the market during the upcoming Eid, she said at a press conference in the ministry’s conference room.

Seeking public support to maintain a stable market, the adviser said: “We want to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha with joy and order. Your cooperation is vital to prevent any market instability.”

The government has already held inter-ministerial meetings and is confident in addressing any potential issues that might arise, she added.

“We have assured the farmers, and they have assured us in return, that there is no need to import sacrificial animals this year,” she said, adding locally reared cattle are sufficient to meet the demand, and preparations and management are in place accordingly.

According to the Department of Fisheries and Livestock, this year’s total number of sacrificial animals is expected to be 12.45 million, including 5.60 million cows and buffaloes, 6.84 million goats and sheep, and 5,512 other animals.

A surplus of approximately 2.07 million animals is likely this year.

Regarding the slaughter process, Farida Akhter said a total of 36,577 butchers – including 15,369 professionals and 21,208 non-professionals – have been trained in scientific methods of slaughtering and skinning animals to ensure hygienic and humane practices.

She further said that as per the decisions taken in Sunday's inter-ministerial meeting, strict actions will be taken to prevent the illegal entry of cattle in border districts.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, Coast Guard, district administration, and district livestock offices, will work in coordination to stop cross-border smuggling.

“From Sunday, illegal cattle entry will be completely prohibited and violators will face strict legal action,” the adviser warned.

To ease cattle transportation, special trains will be operated from northern regions to Dhaka and Chittagong.

The transportation of animals via rail and waterways must comply with the Animal Welfare Act, 2019.

On waste management at cattle markets, she said the Local Government Division and city corporations will work together to ensure cleanliness and proper disposal of animal waste.

Necessary guidelines will also be issued to encourage hygienic and mechanised slaughtering.