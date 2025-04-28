Yunus holds meeting with Consensus Commission members

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with members of the National Consensus Commission at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday.

During the meeting, the commission reviewed the progress of ongoing talks with political parties.

Yunus, who heads the commission, chaired the meeting.

They discussed the reform process in detail, said a press release from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

The commission's vice chairman, Prof Ali Riaz, informed Yunus about discussions that have already been held with political parties.

The chief adviser gave guidance on the next course of action.

Commission members Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Justice Emdadul Hoque and Safar Raj Hossain were present.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haidar also joined the meeting.