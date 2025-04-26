Monday, April 28, 2025

Labour Reform Commission recommends 6-month maternity leave with wages

The Labour Reform Commission's report also recommends ensuring flexible working conditions and supportive measures 

The Labour Reform Commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 26 Apr 2025, 07:45 PM

The Labour Reform Commission has recommended ensuring universal maternity leave of a minimum of six months with wages for women workers.

The Labour Reform Commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday.

The recommendation on maternity protection and welfare also proposes creating a framework for maternity protection for employers through the Workers' Welfare Foundation, central fund, and other social assistance mechanisms for workers in the formal and informal sectors, small and cottage industries, and among self-employed workers.

The Labour Reform Commission has proposed that the number of days for paternity leave be determined in accordance with international standards.

The Labour Reform Commission's report also recommends ensuring flexible working conditions and supportive measures for women workers during pregnancy and after childbirth.

These include introducing an optional two-year leave (without pay) in addition to maternity leave, exemption from overtime, flexible work schedules, and opportunities for rest between work periods.

On November 17, 2024, the government formed the Labour Reform Commission, chaired by Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, executive director of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies.

Muhammad Yunus
