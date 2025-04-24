Govt forms 6-member taskforce to investigate corruption in ICT sector

The government has formed a six-member taskforce to investigate irregularities and corruption in various projects under the information and communication technology (ICT) sector and prepare a comprehensive "white paper" in this regard.

The ICT Division issued a circular in this regard on Thursday, stating that the taskforce was originally approved via a government gazette on April 17. The latest circular formalised the composition of the committee.

Development economist Prof Dr Niaz Asadullah has been appointed as the head of the taskforce and the white paper committee.

The committee also includes Prof Muhammad Mustafa Hussain, Barrister Afzal Jami Syed Ali, technology expert Mahmud Salam Maruf and journalist Md Shariat Ullah.

Asif Shahriar Sushmit, a technology expert, will serve as the chief coordinator of the taskforce.

According to the gazette, the taskforce has been formed with domain experts to investigate mismanagement and irregularities in the ICT sector and to prepare the white paper.

The taskforce will scrutinise all agreements and development project proposals (DPPs) executed during the tenure of the previous government, as well as audit reports and investigation findings.

The committee is expected to submit a summary and a detailed report by June 21.

Members of the taskforce will receive honorariums or sitting allowances as per regulations and the ICT Division will provide logistical and other necessary support.