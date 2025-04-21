NIDs of Hasina, nine family members locked

The National Identity Registration Wing under the Election Commission (EC) has locked the National Identity Cards (NID) of 10 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Election Commission took action against the 10 individuals through a letter.

The others include Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq, Shahin Siddiq, Bushra Siddiq, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and Tariq Ahmed Siddiq.

According to sources at the Election Commission, the decision to lock the NIDs of 10 members of the Sheikh family was taken based on a verbal instruction from ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the National Identity Registration Wing.

However, it is still unclear whether there was a direct order from the Election Commission Secretariat.