Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NIDs of Hasina, nine family members locked

Decision taken based on verbal instruction from ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of National Identity Registration Wing

File image of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 05:02 PM

The National Identity Registration Wing under the Election Commission (EC) has locked the National Identity Cards (NID) of 10 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Election Commission took action against the 10 individuals through a letter.

The others include Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq, Shahin Siddiq, Bushra Siddiq, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and Tariq Ahmed Siddiq.

According to sources at the Election Commission, the decision to lock the NIDs of 10 members of the Sheikh family was taken based on a verbal instruction from ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the National Identity Registration Wing.

However, it is still unclear whether there was a direct order from the Election Commission Secretariat.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaNational Identity Cards (NID)
Read More

Probe report on case against Hasina nearing completion, says ICT chief prosecutor

Police HQ: Red notice sought from Interpol against Hasina, 11 others

Awami League’s swift procession in the capital

Arrest warrants issued for Hasina, 28 others

Tarique: BNP led call for change under Hasina regime

Rizvi: Restoring voting rights is the nation’s aspiration this New Year

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x