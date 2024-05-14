Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Ministry: Health Minister has no account on Facebook

  • 'All Facebook accounts of Health Minister are fake'
  • 'Urged public to be more careful'

 

File image of Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 May 2024, 07:22 PM

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen does not have an account on social media site Facebook, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare warned that some miscreants are trying to cheat people by opening fake accounts in his name on Facebook.

The Ministry of Health considers the matter embarrassing, defamatory and a clear violation of the law.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry Paban Chowdhury informed this information in a press release on Tuesday.

As per the notification, Fake accounts are being opened on Facebook in the name of the health minister and various advertisements are being given. As a result, the general public is likely to be cheated.

In this situation, the public is urged to be careful not to be influenced by these fraudulent advertisements from fake Facebook accounts in the name of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry said law enforcement officials are taking necessary legal action against those who are involved with these accounts.

Topics:

health ministrySamanta Lal Sen
