Salman F Rahman: Everyone with a TIN certificate should be under tax net

Referring to those who are paying tax, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is imposing more tax on them, the prime minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman said those who have TIN certificates all should be brought under the tax net.

"We need to widen the tax net and lower the tax rates; this is the only way to increase revenue," he was talking to journalists after the inaugural ceremony of 29th Annual US Trade Show at the InterContinental Hotel on Thursday.

The countries around the world that have reduced tax rates and increased tax nets have seen revenue rise, he added.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, many people are doing good business in the upazila and even in the rural areas. So, he urged authorities concerned to bring them under tax.

Regarding dollar price, he said there was no alternative to increasing the price of the dollar to face the economic challenges.

If the currency of the countries from which the world imports more is traded, then the pressure on the dollar will be reduced.

A rise in the value of the dollar will have a huge impact on the country's exports. As a result, remittance income and export-oriented industries will get benefit, he said.

The pressure on the dollar will decline if the currencies of the countries from which we import more are traded, he stated.

Expressing concern over inflation, the PM's advisor said increasing the price of the dollar will not put any pressure on the country's economy because the country is doing very well in the agricultural sector.