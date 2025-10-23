Thursday, October 23, 2025

NBR makes online tax filing easier for expatriates

For the 2025-26 tax year, online return submission has been made mandatory for all individual taxpayers

Representational image of tax. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 10:05 AM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has simplified the process of filing income tax returns online for Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad.

Previously, taxpayers received OTPs (one-time passwords) on their personal mobile numbers for online registration and return submission. Now, OTPs will be sent to the email addresses of overseas taxpayers.

In a press release on Thursday, NBR stated that Bangladeshi taxpayers living abroad can now apply for online registration by submitting their passport number, national ID number, visa stamp copy, email address, and photograph. After verification, the OTP and registration link will be sent to the taxpayer’s email, allowing them to easily file their return online.

The release also noted that for the 2025-26 tax year, online return submission has been made mandatory for all individual taxpayers.

However, exemptions exist for senior citizens aged 65 and above, physically challenged or specially-abled taxpayers, Bangladeshi taxpayers living abroad, and foreign nationals working in Bangladesh. Taxpayers in these categories can still file e-returns voluntarily.

NBR emphasized that online return filing is completely hassle-free and does not require uploading any documents. However, taxpayers must retain supporting documents related to their income, expenses, assets, and liabilities for their own records.

The board added that the response to online income tax filing this year has been significant, with over 850,000 returns submitted online so far.

NBR has urged all esteemed taxpayers, both in Bangladesh and abroad, to submit their online income tax returns by November 30, 2025.

